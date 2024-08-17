When The Voice Judge Blake Shelton Told Hurt Ex-BFF Adam Levine To "Get Over It" After Gwen Stefani Wedding Invite Snub: "It's Not About You"

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s “The Voice” bromance was once the stuff of legend. However, their friendship soon soured after Levine did not score an invite to Blake Shelton’s highly publicized wedding with fellow “The Voice” Judge Gwen Stefani. According to a 2021 interview, Blake Shelton did not feel bad about snubbing his TV best friend. He also emphasized that he was growing increasingly irritated about Levine griping about the snub.

Blake Shelton wed fellow judge Gwen Stefani on July 3 in front of about 30 people. However, Adam Levine did not make the guest list despite their seemingly close friendship depicted in the singing competition.

Shortly after, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine told reporters he found out about Shelton’s wedding to Stefani through the media, along with everyone else in the world. At the time, a source told Radar Online Levine was hurt he didn’t get a heads-up about the marriage, adding, “Adam had no idea when Gwen and Blake were going to get married.

Adam wasn’t invited to the wedding and was not given the heads up despite the fact that Blake and Adam used to be as close as brothers when they were both on The Voice together.”

Following the incessant query about why Blake Shelton left Levine off the guest list, the country singer finally snapped in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show, telling Levine to “get over it.”

Blake Shelton went on the defensive and pointed out Levine was not the only Voice Judge and friend who didn’t score an invite. Shelton said he didn’t invite any of the Voice judges, noting, “We kept it small, get over it, you know, it’s not about you.” He added, “There’s a lot of them [friends].”

Meanwhile, another source told Radar Online that Blake Shelton said, “This was a wedding for close friends and family, not Hollywood celebrities.”

It appears the duo aren’t as close as they were depicted on The Voice.

