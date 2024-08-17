Katherine Kelly Lang has been on Bold and The Beautiful for nearly forty years now. For the majority of her time on the show, her character, Brooke Logan has been at odds with Hunter Tylo’s Character, Taylor Hayes.

The on-screen rivalry between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes reportedly prevented Hunter Tylo and Katherine Kelly Lang from bonding off-screen. In an interview, Hunter Tylo revealed how their on-screen tension spilled into their real lives, hindering them from forging a deep friendship.

Hunter Tylo and Katherine Kelly Lang weren’t just on-screen rivals but reportedly shared some bad blood in real life. According to multiple reports, Tylo declined to renew her contract in 2019 due to decreased screen time on the show. Tylo reportedly contented that the show was focussing on Lang as the leading character, resulting in her character taking a backseat, which didn’t sit well with the actress.

Hunter Tylo, frustrated with the second-class citizen treatment, reportedly decided not to renew her contract with The Bold and The Beautiful.

While Katherine Kelly Lang has never commented about their off-screen Feud, Tylo was more forthcoming. In a 2013 interview, Tylo revealed that the characters’ on-screen feud didn’t allow them to bond in real life. Tylo said, “We have to put distance between us and not bond too much. We cannot look comfortable with each other. We need to look like we are in a place of competition.”

Tylo added, “Katherine and I try to work with each other as actors. We will run lines, and we respect each other. For example, trying to talk about what is going on with politics on television, we can’t do because we can’t bond on anything.”

In 2019, after Tylo decided not to return to The Bold and the Beautiful, Krista Allen replaced her on the show.

