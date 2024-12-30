Here’s a Hollywood clash that got its sequel—a real-life one. Deadpool star T.J. Miller once publicly called out Ryan Reynolds for being “horrifically mean” on set, leaving fans wondering if the duo’s banter in the Marvel flicks hid some behind-the-scenes tension. But fast forward, and the drama seems to have wrapped with an unexpectedly heartfelt twist.

It all started in 2022 when Miller, known for playing the snarky Weasel in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, revealed during The Adam Carolla Show that Reynolds had been unusually harsh to him while filming. Recounting a particular incident, he said Reynolds, in character as Deadpool, made cutting remarks like, “You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.” Ouch. Miller described it as a “weird moment,” adding that Reynolds wasn’t just taking jabs at Weasel—but at him.

The fallout? Miller claimed he’d never work with Reynolds again, even joking he’d reject an offer for Deadpool 3—no matter how much money was on the table. He even called Reynolds “kind of an insecure dude.” Naturally, the internet had opinions, and the story quickly gained traction.

But wait—it didn’t end there. Reynolds, known for his witty public persona, took the high road privately. According to Miller, the Free Guy star reached out shortly after the interview. “He emailed me the next day,” Miller shared on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show. “It was cool of him. He said, ‘Hey, I just heard about this, and I wanted to clear the air.’”

What could’ve turned into a Hollywood feud became a moment of reconciliation. Miller described the exchange as a quick and straightforward hash-out, adding, “It was a misunderstanding. We’re fine now.”

This wasn’t the first time Miller found himself in the headlines for controversy. Around the same period, accusations of misconduct surfaced, along with criticism from Silicon Valley co-star Alice Wetterlund, who described him as a “bully and petulant brat.” These incidents painted a complicated picture of the actor who once brought us the lovable, if not slightly sleazy, Weasel.

Yet, despite the drama, Miller has softened his stance on returning to the Deadpool franchise. On SiriusXM’s The Bonfire, he hinted that reuniting with Reynolds wouldn’t be entirely off the table. “That would be awesome,” he admitted, signaling a potential shift from his earlier, more definitive no.

This update might be a relief for fans of the Deadpool films. The on-screen chemistry between Wade Wilson (Reynolds) and Weasel (Miller) added a layer of hilarity to the franchise. It’s good to know the off-screen dynamic isn’t as icy as it once seemed.

Hollywood loves a good comeback—and this isn’t just for characters in spandex. With bridges mended and misunderstandings cleared, who knows? Maybe there’s hope for Weasel’s return in Deadpool 4.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Did Ryan Gosling Turn Down The Joker Role In Suicide Squad?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News