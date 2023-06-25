Sylvester Stallone is a man who has seen struggle in his initial days and have had reached the zenith of success after his film Rocky came out, but one of the biggest tragedies in his life was losing his son Sage Stallone in 2012. As per reports, the actor used to see his deceased son even after a few years of his death and once came to India to perform a ceremony for the peace of his son’s soul.

For the unversed, Sage’s death took place suddenly, and he was only 36 years at the time he passed away, and it was reported that it was allegedly a case of a drug overdose. He appeared in the fifth franchise of the Rocky film series, where he played the role of Rocky Balboa Jr., and the Hollywood star was left devasted after the passing away of his son.

As per a report in Times of India, Sylvester Stallone’s half-brother Michael, his wife and two others visited India or, to be specific, visited Kankhal in Haridwar to perform shradh to ensure peace to Sage. The report stated Stallone was broken after Sage’s death as he reportedly said, “It’s very, very tough… but I am hanging in there.” He grew restless and sought ways to get in touch with Sage through seances, and during this journey, he came in contact with an astrologer named Prateek Mishrapuri, who advised them to perform shradh for his son. He reportedly told a Vedic scholar that he still used to see his dead son.

Speaking about his meeting Sylvester Stallone the astrologer has said, “In our meeting last year in LA, he (Sylvester Stallone) asked if it is possible to speak to his son. I told him it is possible, but it would be very painful for Sage’s soul. He confessed that he was deeply disturbed.” He continued, “After checking with the Panchang, I told him of the date and time when the rituals should be done. He had plans to come here himself but had to drop them. He then asked his brother to visit. This is a ritual that can be performed by only blood relatives.”

Besides performing Sylvester Stallone’s son Sage’s shradh, Michael also performed his sister Toni Ann’s as well, who also passed away in 2012. Sharing that, the Mishrapuri said, “The family had sought to make it a quiet affair, and I provided them details of nondescript hotels they could stay at. After the shradh of Sage, Michael also performed a ceremony for his sister Toni Ann, who died aged 48 in 2012.”

The actor currently is in a lot better place, and it seems he has found the closure that he needed following the death of his sone.

