Selena Gomez enjoys a huge fan following across the globe and most of her fans have stood by her through thick and thin. Her ever-famous romantic involvement with Justin Bieber was the talk of the town for a prolonged period as they fell in and out of the relationship quite often. During a short period in 2015, Selena was said to be dating DJ Zedd and the rumours around it were wild, to say the least.

For the unversed, Selena reportedly started dating Zedd in January 2015 and that was just the year after Bieber and Hailey were spotted together for the first time while they were still friends. Most reports address Sel and Zedd as a fling but there was a time when rumours suggested that the songstress was extremely happy with the DJ.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez was specifically happy with how romantic Zedd was and also reportedly found her s*x life better with him when compared to Justin Bieber. “Selena says Zedd is the ultimate lover and better than Justin on so many levels. He’s more attentive, more affectionate, whispers to her, is way more into passionate kissing and love-making lasts hours!”, a source close to the publication said.

Getting into the details of the matter, the same source further said, “Foreplay lasts forever too. Zedd is also really, really romantic! And the best part is that he’s super loving and affectionate with Selena afterwards. He loves to run his hands through her hair and caress for hours! It’s not like wham, bam, thank you mam.”

In January 2015, Justin Bieber, on the other hand, was rumoured to be trying his best to fix his relationship with Selena Gomez. They did, eventually, start spending time again in 2017.

