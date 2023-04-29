Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. She has a fan following of millions, and the actress has given us some fantastic performances throughout her illustrated career. The actress who had reservations about doing n*de scenes once insisted on going topless for one of the movies, The Island. It was directed by Michael Bay. The director is said to have allegedly cold behaviour towards his female actors; however, it wasn’t the case with the Marvel star. Scroll below to find out in detail.

Johansson has been objectified for her beautiful figure for a long time in Hollywood. However, the actress never stripped on screen and agreed to do it for the sci-fi film Under The Skin on one condition. Hence, wanting to go topless willingly is a bit of a shocker in her case.

The 2005 Michael Bay directorial The Island featured Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor in key roles. The movie was rated PG-13. As per a report in The Movie Blog, Johansson insisted on doing a half-n*ked scene because she felt that was the requirement for it. As per the report, director Bay on the other hand, tried desperately to convince her to stay covered as the film was rated PG-13.

Scarlett Johansson apparently revealed, “I said, ‘Women don’t normally sleep in a bra. I can’t wake up in this scene wearing a bra, it’s ridiculous!'”

Michael Bay shared the incident in an interview once per a report in Cheat Sheet, and he recalled how ‘feisty’ Scarlett Johansson was. He shared, “The famous [story is the] director gets called to the actress’s trailer before she is called to do the love scene. How many times have I had to say, ‘Come on, come out? You look beautiful,’ etc. And I get a call from the assistant director. ‘She needs to see you.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, God.’”

He added, “I knock on the trailer of her door,” Bay continued. “’ Scarlett?’ ‘Yes?’ ‘Can I come in?’ The door opens. ‘I’m not [expletive] wearing this bra! This cheap-ass bra! Ok? I’m going n*ked.’” Bay concluded by saying, “She’s very feisty, I must say,” as he laughed it off.

