Scarlett Johansson has always been vocal about issues related to gender equality, reproductive rights, and women’s need for control over their bodies. One notable admission was when the Hollywood household name made headlines at the Women’s March about hypocrisy in the industry.

Scarlett Johansson Calls Out James Franco

At 2018’s Women’s March, Johansson gave a speech on issues advocating for women’s rights, racial equality, LGBTQ rights, and healthcare reform. In her speech, she called out James Franco, saying, “How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?”

She continued as she questioned, “I want my pin back, by the way.” According to the Los Angeles Times, Johansson’s representatives later confirmed that her comments were directed toward Franco.

During the Women’s March, Johansson also addressed the relationships that negatively impacted her. She said, “I had many personal and professional relationships where the power dynamic was so off that I had to create a narrative that I was the cool girl who could hang in and hang out and that sometimes meant compromising what felt right for me.”

James Franco’s Sexual Conduct

Back in 2018, Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by several women after his win at the Golden Globes. Johansson’s alleged claims came after the actor had worn a Times Up pin at the ceremony, showcasing his support for the movement aimed at ending sexual assault and inequality across all industries. However, several women questioned his connection to Time’s Up, and one of them told the Los Angeles Times about her experience working with the actor.

She said, “I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Heath Ledger Asked His Fans To Judge Him Through His Movies, ‘When I Die, My Money’s Not Gonna Come With Me’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News