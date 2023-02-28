Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most loved and adored Hollywood couples. They are happily married since 2012 and still, they do not leave when it comes to dishing out pure couple goals. The duo is known for roasting each other on social media. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when Ryan joked about their bathroom s*x in a mother’s day tribute post to Blake Lively. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the details!

The Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl star often use social media to play pranks on each other and their fans just love their cute banters. Once Ryan expressed his gratitude to Blake on the occasion of mother’s day by sharing a heartwarming picture and along with it he joked about their airport bathroom s*x and left their fans in splits.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the dotting parents of four children. The actor always speaks about spending quality time with his daughter and he is quite grateful to his wife. On the occasion of mother’s day 2021, the actor went on to share a heartwarming post for Blake Lively and went on to spill beans on their anonymous bathroom s*x at the airport. He wrote, “Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom s*x would lead to this. Or how you had hired Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I am lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.” Didn’t it make you go aww?

Check out the post below :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met on the sets of the DC Comics superhero movie ‘The Green Lantern’. Soon after that, they fell in love with each other and then decided to secretly get married on September 9, 2012.

