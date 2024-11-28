Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s legendary prank war hit a new gross high—or, technically, a low. In an interview, Reynolds revealed the hilariously disgusting prank he almost pulled on Jackman. The actor, known for his quick wit and love of a good laugh, shared his plan to send Jackman a sushi platter. The catch? It wouldn’t be sushi at all. “The whole thing was just made out of old Band-aids,” Reynolds confessed, doubling down on their signature rivalry.

This wasn’t Reynolds’ first retaliation. The prank idea came in response to Jackman’s equally revolting gag proposal last year. Jackman had teased the idea of a “ding-dong ditch” birthday surprise featuring none other than “dog poo.” Reynolds, ever the quipster, couldn’t resist calling Jackman out on his polite phrasing. “First of all, only Hugh Jackman would call it dog poo. It’s dog s***, Hugh. Let’s get with the program,” he joked during The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham.

The playful banter between the Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars has entertained fans for years. Their faux feud dates back to their time on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where Reynolds’ sarcastic Deadpool clashed with Jackman’s stoic Wolverine. Since then, the jabs have extended to social media, interviews, and charitable causes.

Jackman, of course, didn’t miss a beat when it came to firing back. During the promotion of Ryan Reynolds’ movie Free Guy, Jackman hilariously mocked his friend while praising director Shawn Levy. “Always happy to support Shawn,” he captioned a photo, “despite Ryan Reynolds being involved.” For fans, it’s all in good fun. The two have also teamed up to raise money for charities, proving their bond runs deeper than their jabs.

Ironically, Reynolds wasn’t the only one hesitant about their shared X-Men history. Jackman once admitted in his memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, that he initially didn’t care about X-Men Origins. “I didn’t want the part. The story didn’t interest me,” he wrote, sharing how his agent had to twist his arm into auditioning. That indifference didn’t last, as Wolverine became one of Jackman’s defining roles, cementing him as a fan favorite.

Despite Jackman’s apparent retirement from the character, fans haven’t stopped dreaming of a Deadpool-Wolverine reunion. Reynolds himself has fueled the hype with teases, but Jackman has largely shut down the idea of returning as Wolverine. However, their rivalry might find a new stage. Levy, who directed Free Guy and Jackman’s Real Steel, has expressed interest in reuniting the duo for a Real Steel sequel.

For now, the prank war rages on, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continuously outdoing each other. Whether it’s sushi Band-aids or “dog poo,” the gross-out battle is just another chapter in their endlessly entertaining friendship.

