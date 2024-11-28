Hugh Jackman might have been the unbreakable Wolverine on screen, but Anna Paquin remembers him being put through the wringer while filming the first X-Men. During an interview, Paquin, who played Rogue in the 2000 Marvel blockbuster, shared her behind-the-scenes perspective on Jackman’s grueling stunts. “It’s minus 40 [degrees], and he’s being dropped off some building onto his back repeatedly,” she recalled.

Paquin admitted that watching her co-star endure the punishment wasn’t easy. “He got put through the wringer on that first one and never complained,” she said, emphasizing Jackman’s unshakable professionalism. Despite the physical toll, Jackman remained “a lovely, gracious human being,” according to Paquin. Their bond, forged during long hours on set, made the ordeal even harder to witness.

The two actors shared most of their scenes in X-Men, building an on-screen mentor-student dynamic that extended off-screen. Paquin described Jackman as her closest companion during the shoot, praising his kindness and resilience. “He’s just wonderful,” she added. But even superheroes need a little help sometimes—especially when their claws get in the way.

One memorable moment Paquin shared involved Jackman’s cigar prop. Wolverine’s iconic claws made it impossible for him to remove the cigar from his mouth. Enter Paquin, who had to step in and do it for him. “I did have to pick cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws without causing personal damage,” she revealed, adding a touch of fun to the otherwise intense memories.

Jackman’s Wolverine defined the X-Men franchise, with nine films over nearly two decades. He powered through it all, from brutal stunts to freezing conditions, as Anna Paquin fondly recalled. Despite retiring the claws in Logan (2017), Jackman embraced the role’s challenges, even suggesting Tom Hardy as a successor. Thanks to his dedication and charisma, fans still see him as the ultimate Wolverine. Paquin’s memories reveal the grueling sacrifices behind the iconic character that fans continue to celebrate.

As for Paquin, she’s stayed busy post-X-Men, starring in shows like True Blood and Flack. However, her memories of that first Marvel adventure remain vivid, especially her admiration for Jackman’s work ethic. “He’s a class act,” she said, proving that Jackman’s humanity shone through even in minus 40 degrees.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How Henry Cavill’s $3 Million Mustache Sparked A CGI Controversy Between Mission: Impossible & Justice League

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News