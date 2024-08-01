The Mickey Mouse Club has birthed some of the most successful stars in the industry. In 2017, the club’s success rate was evident when former Mickey Mouse Club alums and roommates Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling had a reunion at the Oscars. At the time, both their films, La La Land and Trolls, were nominated for an Oscar.

While the reunion was supposed to give fans a dose of nostalgia, they were quick to point out that there seemed to be a major chill in the air. The seemingly frosty reception stemmed from the Notebook star.

In the early 90s, Ryan Gosling And Justin Timberlake danced in the Mickey Mouse Club alongside future pop stars Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. The two didn’t just star in a show together; Ryan Gosling also moved in to Justin Timberlake’s house. Gosling’s mom, who worked in Canada, couldn’t escort her son while he embarked on his entertainment career in United States, so the singer’s mom reportedly stepped in as guardian and took him in.

In a 2012 interview with Ellen, Timberlake, said he was closer to Gosling than any other cast mates because they were roommates. However, during their 2017 reunion at the Oscars, Timberlake seemingly received a frosty reception from Gosling.

When the singer opened the biggest night with his hit ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ and danced through the crowd toward his old pal, Ryan Gosling, the actor seemingly acted like he hardly recognised Timberlake. Gosling also proceeded to look elsewhere during Timberlake’s performance.

I could have sworn I saw Gosling give Timberlake a look like “don’t you dance over here…” — Eli Glasner 🎥 (@glasneronfilm) February 27, 2017

The clip went viral online, and fan speculation poured in. Several people online claimed the two stars hated each other. At the time, Brian B. (@BrianBeckner) wrote on X, “Gosling with hands in pockets during Timberlake’s performance. Mickey Mouse Club beef dies hard.”

Elaine LL.added ,”Please tell me you saw that JT and Ryan Gosling had no love for each other.”

It appears the stars aren’t as close as they used to be.

