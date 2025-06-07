Robert De Niro had already cemented his place in Hollywood by the time Liam Neeson was still looking for his break. But as we say, fate had its plans, and their paths crossed at just the right moment. Apparently, De Niro, known for transforming many careers with a few words or connections, ended up playing a quiet but crucial role in helping Neeson land his big opportunity.

How A Simple Visit To New York Changed Liam Neeson’s Life

Neeson was still relatively unknown outside of theatre and a few British productions back in the 1980s. His role as Sir Gawain in Excalibur gave him some attention, but it wasn’t until a trip to New York that things really started moving. While visiting Robert De Niro, Neeson was encouraged to meet with casting director Bonnie Timmermann, and that simple meeting opened a door that would eventually change the course of his career.

Liam Neeson’s First Major US Role Came From Miami Vice

Soon after the meeting, Neeson landed a role in Miami Vice, playing a reformed IRA member (Sean Carroon) with a dark past. While speaking to Screenrant, Neeson spoke of his interaction with Timmermann, “We got on very well! I wasn’t up for any part, it was just a general meeting. But before I left to go back to London, which is where I was living, Robert called down to where I was, and he said, ‘Listen, you need to call Bonnie Timmermann straight away!’”

The Schindler’s List star continued, “So I called her, and Bonnie said she had developed this TV show, Miami Vice, which I was kind of aware of, since it had started to kick off in Britain. And they were doing the pilot for Season 3, I believe…”

The episode When Irish Eyes Are Crying, which aired to millions in the US, gave him a real shot at the American market. With one foot in the door, Neeson decided to move to Hollywood. It was at that time that things began to snowball, and the Northern Ireland actor began to receive more parts that shaped him into the powerhouse he would later become.

The Film That Brought Liam Neeson & Robert De Niro Together

This lucky break wouldn’t have happened without The Mission, the 1986 film in which Neeson and De Niro first worked together. De Niro took the lead role in the story about redemption and forgiveness, while Neeson played a supporting role as a priest. Sharing scenes with someone who helped inspire his love for cinema must’ve been a surreal full-circle moment.

Over the years, Neeson’s career morphed in every direction, from medieval epics to action thrillers to voicing animated lions. Now, Neeson is set to bring back the Naked Gun series as Frank Drebin Jr., adding another iconic name to his long list of screen credits.

