Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the Hollywood heavyweights who’ve been rocking the scene since Good Will Hunting, nearly made history with their first on-screen kiss. But alas, it was snipped from the script faster than you can say “Oscar-winning duo.”

So, what happened? Affleck spilled the beans, saying, “In the original actual version of that scene, you kissed everybody on the mouth.” But director Ridley Scott had other ideas. “Ridley thought it would be distracting,” Affleck explained. And you know what? He’s probably right! Imagine all the memes that would’ve exploded online—“Bennifer who?”

But let’s get real for a sec. The Last Duel ain’t a rom-com; it’s a historical drama—packed with tension, betrayal, and a duel to the death. The story talks about Sir Jean de Carrouges (Damon) as he takes on Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) over a serious accusation against his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). While the film dives into heavy themes, that almost awkward kiss adds a cheeky twist to the mix!

Even without the kiss, there’s still plenty of playful drama. Damon shared a hilarious moment that made it into the film: “Ben just improvised this thing where I started to say my line and he just interrupted me and goes, ‘Closer.’” Picture it—two characters who can’t stand each other, and here’s Affleck throwing in cheeky lines like a pro! Talk about an unexpected twist in a medieval setting!

As if the film needed any more intrigue, it hits theaters just as audiences are cautiously making their comeback post-pandemic. Scott’s directorial flair and Damon, Affleck, and Comer made The Last Duel ready to reel in viewers. They may not have locked lips, but let’s be honest—there’s more than enough drama to keep everyone glued to their seats!

And hey, while some might miss the steamy moment, it’s probably a smart move to keep the focus on the heart-pounding narrative instead. Scott’s instinct is to spotlight the story, not a kiss that could lead to awkward questions on the red carpet. It’s a real duel of honor, and that’s what we’re here for!

Let’s not forget the duo’s legendary friendship, which has brought us countless memorable projects. Damon even joked about having to “kneel before” Affleck in their real-life hangouts—imagine the playful banter! While fans might be bummed about the kiss that never was, it adds a quirky layer to their saga. Who needs romance when you’ve got that level of friendship and creative energy?

So, witness the dramatic face-offs and intense storytelling in The Last Duel! It may lack a kiss, but it promises to deliver a cinematic experience that’s anything but boring. Grab your popcorn and prepare for a wild ride through history—just remember to keep your eyes peeled for that comedic banter between the two stars!

