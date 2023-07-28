With great fame comes great criticism. That’s the deal in showbiz, and celebrities are well aware of it. Especially Quentin Tarantino. His process of torturing women in his films and displaying extremely violent scenes has been questioned multiple times. He has also been called out by critics for copying content in his movies from other projects, and well, the director once accepted the charges.

Tarantino is known for making movies like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. But have they been copied from other films? Scroll on to find out!

During an interview with Variety, Quentin Tarantino accepted his films are inspired by other projects, and he even ‘steals’ ideas from them. He said, “I steal from every single movie ever made. If my work has anything, it’s that I’m taking this from this and that from that and mixing them together.” Despite his admission, composer Ennio Morricone, who collaborated with the filmmaker in The Hateful Eight, said that Tarantino was not at all original.

Ennio Morricone said, “He just steals from others and puts it together again. There is nothing original about that. And he is not a director either. So not comparable to real Hollywood greats like John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder. They were great. Tarantino is just cooking up old stuff.” This and many other such accusations apparently bothered Quentin Tarantino, and he once opened up about being an unfair target.

The filmmaker told NJ.com, “It’s like I’ve got a target on me. Critics know I’m a cinephile, and they know I’m not shy about embracing genre, and they turn it into a kind of checklist. … It’s just, you know, it’s vaguely insulting. ‘Oh, he takes a slice of Leone, adds a pinch of Cimino,’ that whole thing. I wouldn’t have lasted this long if that’s all there was to it.”

Despite being in favour of taking inspiration from other films, the director was not pleased with Kung Fu Panda as it apparently seemed from Kill Bill. He said while talking to BBC Radio 1, “Frankly, Kung Fu Panda is just a straight-up parody of Kill Bill. In every way. They’re keeping me pop-culturally relevant. Priceless.”

Let us know what you think of Quentin’s take on taking inspiration from other content, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

