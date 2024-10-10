When Quentin Tarantino Called Out Disney’s 'Extortionist Practices' in Box Office Clash

Quentin Tarantino and Disney couldn’t be more different in filmmaking. Tarantino is known as the king of cinematic tools, mastering his unique style, razor-sharp dialogue, and nonlinear storytelling. He has carved out a place in film history from his breakout hit Pulp Fiction to bloody epics like Kill Bill and Django Unchained. On the other hand, Disney is the undisputed titan of family-friendly entertainment, known for its polished, feel-good movies and global franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. While both work in different niches, defining the art of cinema, it’s obvious why the two won’t get along.

He has often acknowledged Disney‘s influence in some of his works, particularly their feud in 2015, for which the veteran filmmaker hasn’t forgiven the studio for what they did to him. During a throwback appearance at The Howard Stern Show, the Pulp Fiction director shared his annoyance with Disney. He said, “So, we will play at the Cinerama Dome. We would open and play there exclusively for two weeks, and Star Wars would play the two weeks before us.”

Reportedly, Star Wars: The Force Awakens came out in 2015, drawing generations of fans eager to experience the revival of the iconic franchise. Two weeks later, Tarantino’s highly anticipated film, The Hateful Eight, was set for release. However, Disney made a scheduling decision that caused a stir. In a heated revelation, Tarantino accused Disney of forcing the famed Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles to drop The Hateful Eight from its lineup, extending Star Wars’ run instead.

Later, Disney threatened ArcLight Theaters, informing Tarantino that they couldn’t honor their agreement to show The Hateful Eight at the cinema. He then expressed frustration, adding, “They are going to f**k me. Let all the entertainment reporters call up Disney, as of now, and ask for their comments about their extortionist practices.”

After this incident, Tarantino vowed to never work with Disney.

Not only this, but another incident emerged when Tarantino revealed in a throwback interview with NYDailyNews via IGN that Disney made too much profit from his movies Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill through Miramax. He said, “They f**ked me over, and I made them a lot of money for Pulp Fiction, and that is a bad way to treat a former employee who has worked very well for them.”

Despite all the drama, Tarantino became one of the most internationally critically acclaimed directors ever.

