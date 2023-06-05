Pamela Anderson has had her share of highs and lows in her glorious career and after learning her lessons she made sure her kids get to do the same. The Canadian-American actress had earlier confessed to cocaine abuse and speaking on the same lines, she in an earlier interview said that she was fine with her kids experimenting with drugs. Scroll down to read more.

Pamela shot to fame with her TV show Baywatch and then there was no looking back for the actress. She also made news for her leaked s*x tape with Tommy Lee. On the personal front, Pamela has two kids namely, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Pamela Anderson’s view on her kids trying drugs, according to Fox News, the actress in her website blog called “Intuitive Parenting,” spoke about her desires for her sons to learn to eat right, never bully and honor their instincts. The actress in her blog said, “We want them to practice safe s*x, drink and experiment with drugs in moderation, find true love.” When asked about her approach towards parenting, Pamela explained in a column, “I really believe in my kids. My kids have had a great foundation, they have seen the world.” She continued, “They’ve made great choices. They are really smart people, I am not afraid of my kids surfing the Internet.”

The Scary Movie actress further shared, “I think they are making proper decisions and you can’t be in denial of what life has to offer. I don’t know how much of a role model their parents are, but we’ve had a lot of fun.”

In a 2009 interview, Pamela Anderson opened up about her cocaine abuse confessing, “Well, I’ve tried it and I don’t like it. I’m completely hyper and it actually doesn’t work for me.” She added, “I’ve dabbled in things,” while also admitting that she has taken a break from alcohol for good as she can “get crazy” after drinking.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Johnny Depp To Revive Jack Sparrow Marking A Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise? Disney President Breaks Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News