Yep, Nicholas Cage doesn’t require some superhero mashup cooked up in a comic fan’s fever dream. Why? Simple. “I don’t need to be in the MCU. I’m Nic Cage.”

Mic drop. Curtain close. End of story.

But really, does Hollywood’s quirkiest chameleon need a Marvel gig? This is the man who’s been a treasure-hunting history buff (National Treasure), a flame-headed demon biker (Ghost Rider), and a self-aware version of himself (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent). He’s danced across genres like it’s a karaoke playlist, and somehow, it always works.

Still, Cage isn’t giving Marvel the cold shoulder. In fact, his bond with the superhero universe is deeper than you think. “I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage,” he revealed. “Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me.” If that’s not a flex, what is?

But don’t expect to see him trading banter with Tony Stark or wielding a vibranium shield. Cage’s superhero lane? It’s already built. He’s done the whole spandex-and-supernatural shtick in Ghost Rider, where he brought chain-whipping, skull-burning swagger to the big screen.

As for today’s superhero takeover, Cage is unbothered. Sure, some filmmakers (looking at you, Tarantino) have beef with the genre’s dominance, but not Nic. “I think there’s plenty of room for everybody,” he said. While others gripe about capes clogging the box office, Cage is catching Tár and soaking up indie gems.

And that’s the thing about Cage; he doesn’t play by anyone’s rules, let alone Hollywood’s. He’s a Coppola by blood but dropped the name to make his own legacy.

He’s not a “nepo baby” – he’s the OG wild card. One minute, he’s stealing the Declaration of Independence. The next? Battling animatronic monsters in Willy’s Wonderland.

Yet, through it all, Cage stays, well, Cage. No franchise needed. No cinematic universe required. “What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down?” he asked. No shade here, just a reminder that Nic Cage doesn’t need a multi-billion-dollar studio to validate his greatness.

While Marvel churns out Phase Whatever, Cage is out there blazing his own trail. He’s proven that you don’t need a cape to be larger than life. For him, Hollywood isn’t about fitting into a mold; it’s about breaking it.

So, whether he’s a treasure hunter, a vampire, or just Nicolas Cage being Nicolas Cage, one thing’s clear: this man is the franchise. Because when you’re already a legend, why settle for being anyone else’s superhero?

