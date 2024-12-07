Nicolas Cage Thought He Was An Alien

Nicolas Cage’s flair for the eccentric might have otherworldly roots—or so he thought as a kid. The Face/Off actor revealed in an interview with Rampstyle magazine that he genuinely believed he was an alien growing up. And the twist? He was shocked to learn otherwise.

“I was certain I was from another planet,” Cage confessed, explaining how his father fueled the idea. “He felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien.” That belief stayed with Cage until a doctor’s visit shattered his cosmic self-image. “I found out I had normal organs and a skeleton,” he shared. But that “alien” feeling didn’t just fade away—it shaped his journey. Struggling to connect with people, Cage found solace in David Bowie’s The Man Who Fell to Earth. That movie inspired him to embrace his quirks and pursue acting, allowing him to channel his “extraterrestrial” energy.

For Cage, being “out there” wasn’t just personal—it was also part of the brand he built. In a 2021 Vanity Fair interview, the Oscar winner reflected on the larger-than-life persona he crafted over decades. From collecting dinosaur skulls and living with king cobras to crashing in Dracula’s castle, his stories have fueled his reputation as Hollywood’s eccentric wildcard. “Much of it is by design,” he admitted. Starting in the industry at 15, Cage intentionally shaped a “wild and artistic and bizarre image.” But now, at 57, he’s moved on. “I’ve changed in terms of what I want to express and what I want my perception to be,” he explained.

Despite the public’s perception, Cage insists he’s far from the wild, unpredictable character fans imagine. “I think I’m very boring,” he said. His real life looks more like cozy nights at home with his wife, Riko Shibata, and their pets. “I spend a lot of quiet time with my boys, who are now older and into their interests.” Still, he understands why people love his idea of being “crazy.”

From thinking he was literally out of this world to becoming one of Hollywood’s most unique actors, Cage’s story is as surreal as the characters he plays. But while his “alien” days are behind him, his ability to embrace the weird remains his superpower. And honestly? We wouldn’t want him any other way.

