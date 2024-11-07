Did you know Nicolas Cage was this close to being Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings? But he turned it down. Yup. The same guy who took on National Treasure and Ghost Rider could’ve been slinging a sword in Middle-earth. And the kicker? He’s got no regrets. Zero. Zilch. Nada. “I don’t have any regrets,” he asserted. Classic Cage.

So, what happened? Well, it turns out that life got in the way. Cage had “different things” going on—and spending three years in New Zealand wasn’t something he wanted. He didn’t want to leave his family for that long.

Still, Cage didn’t mope about what could’ve been. “I can watch them. I can enjoy them as an audience member,” he said of The Lord of the Rings. While most actors might cringe watching themselves on-screen, Cage was happy to sit back and enjoy the magic of Middle-earth as just another fan. Who knew?

Cage has never been one for “what ifs” or regrets. “Regret is a waste of time,” he stated. (Cue the inspirational music.) This was Nicolas Cage‘s way, always moving forward and never dwelling on the past. And looking at his wild, weird career, he’s been making all the right moves.

Here’s where it gets even juicier: Cage wasn’t the only one eyeing the crown of Aragorn. After all, casting for The Lord of the Rings was a messier puzzle than a goblet of orc stew. Sure, Viggo Mortensen was the brooding, sword-swinging Strider, but Cage was in the running. Many other actors were, too, but Cage was one of the heavy hitters considered. Some big names, some big drama.

Speaking of drama—let’s talk about poor Stuart Townsend, the first actor chosen to play Aragorn. This guy was fired the day before filming began. Yup. He’d already done two months of prep, but his “difficult reputation” wasn’t what Jackson was looking for. Ouch. And that’s how Mortensen walked into the role—and cinematic history.

Looking back, maybe Cage could’ve pulled off that epic “I am Aragorn, son of Arathorn” speech. But would it have been the same? Hard to say. One thing’s for sure, though—he’d have added some Cage-iness to it. And you know what? Maybe that’s not the vibe Peter Jackson was going for. Cage’s career didn’t exactly suffer without it. He’s probably one of the most unforgettable actors out there—just in his unique way.

Ultimately, Cage’s attitude is simple: no regrets, no “what ifs,” just a forward-moving freight train of film roles. Could he have been a legendary Aragorn? Sure. But his National Treasure legacy is legendary enough.

