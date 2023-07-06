Miley Cyrus is one of the most famous pop stars around the globe who is known for her music as well as her unfiltered comments. While her music has always been a hit amongst music lovers, her statements are often circulated in the news headlines. Adding to the list of her controversial moments, the popstar once revealed how the best use of fingers can keep the haters away.

One would often want to give time to give pleasure themselves. While many celebrities avoid talking about such topics, Miley shared how m*sturbation can keep haters away. As many believe apple a day keeps the doctor away, it seems like the Hannah Montana star has found another way to keep herself fit.

Taking to Instagram, Miley Cyrus posted a photo of a woman with her hands down her trousers, captioning it,’ a m*sturbate a day keeps the haters away’. It is not the first time that she has done something like that, as the list of controversies is quite long. From posing for magazine covers n*ked to enraging parents groups on a weekly basis and putting seriously out-there photoshops on her Instagram account, Miley knows how to stay relevant.

While one would wonder whether the post removed her haters or not, the masturbation tip by Miley Cyrus to keep haters away was not well received by the netizens. The post raised eyebrows when she posted about her nether region. The post came after a week after she was captured in a recording studio surrounded by drugs and paraphernalia.

Miley Cyrus Promotes Masturbation With NSFW Instagram Photo Showing … – http://t.co/Ia8Y2nRDSa pic.twitter.com/Ag8aCEFWqB — Gates Digital Media (@GatesDigital) January 16, 2015

Following the post, the media went into a frenzy. Some of them pledged their support for the “liberated” female popstar while others were left pondering “has she completely lost her mind?”. The response that appeared under Cyrus’ m*sturbation post was pretty wild.

Do you think the message by Miley Cyrus about self-love is a bit more provocative than most people would like? Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

