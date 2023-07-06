Secret Service agents of the White House recently found cocaine during a routine inspection leaving the Internet stunned. According to reports, the illegal powder was found in the area that is accessible to tour groups. This takes us back to the time when Veteran rapper Snoop Dogg claimed that he smoked weed in the White House bathroom. Snoop has tons of crazy stories related to smoking weed, and we all are aware of his undying love for cannabis. Scroll down to read the details.

The famous rapper has managed to break the Internet on several occasions thanks to his habit of smoking weed in public. The Internet is full of viral videos where the rapper is seen smoking his cannabis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Snoop Dogg’s claim of smoking weed in the White House, according to Unilad, the rapper way back in 2014 spoke to Heather B from SiriusXM revealing, “So we at the White House, you understand me, for a celebration or what not, for Herbie Hancock. So, we had a little dinner and I’m like, ‘where the bathroom at?’ they like,‘It’s over there’. So, I’m like, ‘Alright cool.’” Snoop continued, “Slide over to the bathroom. I look around, check the surroundings, make sure there ain’t no CIA around.”

The Grammy-winning rapper added, “Light up some tissue, just to see if anything gonna happen, tissue works. Boom. Next thing I do is pull that thing out of my sock.” Snoop then imitated smoking before admitting that he did hear somebody coming.

Interestingly, the White House never confirmed or denied what Snoop Dogg claimed at the time. The rapper is also known for using weed for good causes.

Snoop Dogg, as per Seth Rogen, apparently once auctioned off a blunt on stage for Alzheimer’s and it fetched a whopping $10,000. The rapper is always seen smoking weed when he hosts podcasts or appears on them as a guest.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden & Russo Brothers’ $250 Million Magnum Opus Suffers Bad Viewership Even In The U.S – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News