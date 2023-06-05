Basic Instinct Star Michael Douglas was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Cannes Film Festival. The superstar has been a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2010 and he later revealed that it was tongue cancer and he lied about his illness. Douglas during an interview at that time told the cause of his cancer to be oral s*x.

When it was reported that the Ant-Man star is suffering from cancer it was assumed that it is due to his tobacco and booze habits. However he later in an interview clarified that his disease is a sexually transmitted one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to the Guardian, Micheal Douglas was asked if he regrets his smoking and drinking habits the Basic Instinct star said, “No. Because without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV [human papillomavirus], which actually comes about from cunnilingus.”

In the same interview, Douglas said, “I did worry if the stress caused by my son’s incarceration didn’t help trigger it. But yeah, it’s a sexually transmitted disease that causes cancer. And if you have it, cunnilingus is also the best cure for it.” Douglas narrated that doctors initially could not trace his disease until one day his friend checked on him.

He recalled that his doctor friend was shocked to find a walnut-size tumour at the base of his tongue that other doctors failed to notice. despite Douglas complaining of oral discomfort. It was then that he revealed that the cause of his cancer is oral s*x.

After suspecting oral s*x to be the cause of his tongue cancer his representative later had to clarify, “Michael Douglas did not say cunnilingus was the cause of his cancer. It was discussed that oral s*x is a suspected cause of certain oral cancers as doctors in the article point out, but he did not say it was the specific cause of his personal cancer.”

However, years later he apologised for his statement and said, “It was one of those things and I so regretted any embarrassment that it caused Catherine and her family,” said Douglas to Event Magazine. For the unversed, cunnilingus is an act of s*x where one stimulates the vulva using the tongue and lips.

For more throwback stories stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Led The Witcher’s Budget Was Almost 4 Times More Than Game Of Thrones Season 8; Netflix Invested Over $300 Million When Superman Turned Geralt Of Rivia – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News