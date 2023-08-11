Kourtney Kardashian’s life has always been in the public eye owing to her and her family, the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s immense popularity. She grew to fame along with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, and their mother, Kris Jenner, via their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. With every move in her life, she has faced criticism for the way she looks and has overcome it during several incidents. But, she could not take it when her former partner Scott Disick fat-shamed her and even asked her to lose weight quickly as he missed his “little a**.”

Kourtney and Scott were in an on-again-off-again relationship for years since they first got together in 2006. They have three children, Penelope, Mason and Reign Aston Disick, and have been co-parenting since their final split. Kourt is now married to Travis Barker since May 2022, and the duo are expecting their first baby together.

Back in 2013, Scott Disick made headlines after he fat-shamed his now-ex-partner, revealing what is an ideal weight for her. On KUWTK, Kourtney could be seen stepping on a weight scale and revealed she weighed 115 pounds. Reacting to the same, as per US Weekly, Disick said, “I feel like 93 is the dream. Your body was banging when I first saw you on the beach with that little a**.”

When the Poosh founder asked him why he would care about how much she weighed, Scott Disick replied, “Why wouldn’t I care? You’re my piece of machinery!” Further in the episode, Disick continued to comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s weight and said, “Right now seems to be probably the heaviest she’s ever been, not pregnant… I just think that she would feel better if she got back into the shape that she feels the most comfortable in.”

Reacting to how her partner reacted to her weight, Kourtney tried to brush off most of his remarks, but she could not hold back her tears. She told Disick, “You are so crazy. I’m trying to do this the healthy way.” Disick responded, “Do it the healthy way; just do it faster.” He received a lot of backlash for his rude and brutal remarks as netizens called out his misogynistic behaviour as he talked about Kourt’s weight right after her pregnancy.

