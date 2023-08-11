Johnny Depp, it seems, after his infamous defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, is yet to decide his first big movie in Hollywood. With time on his hands, the acclaimed actor earlier decided to perform gigs with his band Hollywood Vampires, but that too has been jeopardized after Depp has missed quite a few of the performances. A new report has suggested that the actor’s friends are now concerned about his well-being as he has got back on the track of substance abuse. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Johnny Depp, as we recently reported might bid his goodbyes to his beloved character of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The actor might land a role in Star Wars but nothing has been confirmed about it. Koimoi will keep you posted.

Speaking of Johnny Depp’s substance abuse, according to a report in Life And Style Mag, the actor’s friends are worried that he might be again going back to the substance abuse as he has cancelled several shows of his band Hollywood Vampires due to partying. It was earlier reported that Depp cancelled the gigs due to a grave ankle injury but a new report seems to be contradicting. Depp was also found passed out in a hotel room just before his gig. A source spilled the beans saying, “Johnny’s pals fear his partying is once again catching up to him.” adding, “Some claim his boozing has gotten so bad that they want to stage an intervention.”

The insider further claimed, “His bandmates were furious but also concerned”, adding, Johnny doesn’t know when to stop.” The report also claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is apparently still trying to move on from his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Shedding light on the same, a source shared, “We heard all the ugly details and saw the shocking video of him at his worst” adding, “There are probably a lot of reasons he wants to check out, but some say the Amber drama still affects him.”

Speaking further about Depp’s current situation, the tipster added, “He’s famous for falling down, picking himself up, brushing himself off and moving on, but he can’t do that forever, and at some point, something is going to give. Johnny is way too old to be acting like a young rockstar. He’s just not bouncing back like he used to.”

