American media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian shot to fame after her appearance on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe has a reputation for speaking her mind and making bold statements that often surprise many.

Khloe has never been shy to talk about s*x. In fact, she often shared her experiences from her past relationships and even gave some tips or advice to her fans. But did you know she once expressed her desire to have s*x with former US President Bill Clinton?

As reported by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian said on Twitter that she tried out the party game and picked former US President Bill Clinton to go to bed right away. The game, which is an adaptation of Snog Marry Avoid, allows players to playfully select someone they want to have s*x with, get married to, or just be friends with.

In the round where she had to choose a politician, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress revealed that she had chosen Bill Clinton to bed but had to instantly “friend zone” George Bush. She encouraged followers to her app to find out who she had chosen. Khloe chose between Disney hotties after deciding between political heavyweights.

Khloe Kardashian revealed the weird crush, writing, “Of course, I’d marry Prince Charming. No brainer! I’d f*ck the Beast—I did want to f*ck the Beast back in the day, LOL. I’d friend-zone Aladdin because he doesn’t do it for me, but I’d let him take me on a magic carpet ride, haha!”

Meanwhile, Khloe recently made headlines when she mocked her older sister Kim Kardashian for being excluded from one of the year’s biggest fashion events. The co-founder of Good American added a GIF with the words “You’re doing amazing, sweetie” as a humorous poke at her older sister.

Additionally, Khloe Kardashian shared a video of her three siblings chatting with a reporter on the stairs of the Met. “Kenny and Ky, post so I can repost your epic glory!” she said in a direct message to Kendall and Kylie. Photographers are not suing me,” she wrote.

