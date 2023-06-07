Khloe Kardashian is a prominent figure in the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family. She rose to fame with reality shows and even got spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami (2009–2013) and Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons (2014–2015).

Khloe Kardashian has been praised by some for her ability to speak her mind and for her unfiltered and often humorous commentary. She has been open about her personal struggles, relationships, and family dynamics, which has made her relatable to some viewers.

However, Khloe Kardashian once spoke about her v*gina when she appeared as a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She revealed, “I have a very big camel toe. My p**y’s large and in charge. I’m a big girl, and I embrace it, though I can’t have ruching in front of my body because it’s just going to accentuate my p*ssy.”

Her outspoken nature has also brought her criticism. She is labelled as a “motor mouth”, and some have accused her of being insensitive or lacking tact in her comments as well.

Meanwhile, the opulently dressed Khloe Kardashian recently gave her followers a virtual tour of her daughter True’s beautiful bedroom. The five-year-old’s private room is a sight to behold and is housed in her magnificent $17 million Calabasas property.

The lavishness and attention to detail were evident during Khloe‘s tour of True’s bedroom. However, she recently came under fire from fans for using filters on her children’s photos. Concerned viewers expressed their concern that editing family photos lessens the authenticity of the valuable moments captured.

Despite the criticism, Khloe keeps giving glimpses into her opulent lifestyle and the distinctive rooms she designs for her children. True’s bedroom is a testament to the Kardashians‘ penchant for opulent design, fusing upscale accents with whimsy.

