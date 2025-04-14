When Keanu Reeves was switching between a black trench coat and a bulletproof suit, fans couldn’t help but wonder: what’s tougher – kung-fu wirework or judo gunplay? Reeves had the answer, and it came with puppies. In a throwback appearance on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel, Reeves sat down to field fan questions while snuggling adorable puppies.

One fan asked about his training for The Matrix versus John Wick, and Reeves dropped the full scoop: “I did a lot of training and it was really fun. The Matrix, the first time was learning wire and kung-fu. That was months and months and months. John Wick was judo and jiu-jitsu and a lot more gun manipulation. And there was lots and lots and lots and lots.”

Keanu Reeves’ answer pretty much summed it up. The Matrix meant mastering wires, kicks, and gravity-defying choreography. John Wick meant takedowns, grapples, and tactical reloads. They had the same intensity but different battle zones. His kung-fu training for The Matrix had kicked off in the late ’90s, where he spent months working alongside legendary stunt coordinators and martial arts experts. That heavy-duty wirework gave us Neo’s signature mid-air stunts and slow-mo kicks – moves that went on to reshape action cinema.

However, when Keanu Reeves stepped into the shoes of John Wick years later, the game changed. Judo flips, jiu-jitsu locks and gun-fu precision took over. It wasn’t about dodging bullets anymore. It was about firing them mid-roll, close-range. John Wick demanded a deadly blend of hand-to-hand and weapons mastery. Reeves trained relentlessly, and it showed.

The choreo from both franchises inspired dozens of action flicks trying to capture that same edge. Every headshot, every roundhouse kick; they weren’t just fight scenes. They were blueprints for how modern action should move. Reeves, being Reeves, didn’t just stop at training. He threw his whole heart into the genre. “I love doing action films. I love the training. I love being there as much as I can to create the relationship between the character and the audience,” he told fans.

That passion didn’t go unnoticed. On set, Keanu Reeves built a reputation for being the nicest guy in Hollywood. From helping crew members carry gear to giving his John Wick 4 stunt team custom Rolex watches engraved with personal messages, he earned every bit of that title.

