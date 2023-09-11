In her over 3 decades-long career, Kate Winslet starred in several projects that saw her bring to life various characters depicting various emotions. During this period, she’s also had her fair share of intimacy coordinators who made it easy to film scenes she wasn’t totally comfortable filming. But did you know, the ‘Titanic’ once became an intimacy coordinator herself?

The now-47-year-old actress once opened up about taking on the role to help her Mare of Easttown daughter Angourie Rice feel safe and at ease while filming an intimate scene in the HBO limited series. Read on to know how she managed to create a safe and welcoming for her.

During a September 2020 Zoom interview with Vanity Fair, Kate Winslet spoke about wanting the workspace to be safe and comfortable while filming intimate scenes. Recalling the time she helped do the same, the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ actress said, “There’s a young actress who plays my daughter in (then upcoming HBO limited series) Mare of Easttown, her name is Angourie Rice. She’s Australian and she plays an LGBTQ character and there’s an intimate scene between her and another character.”

Kate Winslet continued, “ She’s a year younger than my daughter Mia, and I felt automatically protective of her doing this scene because, suddenly, the two camera operators were men. I was actually done for the day—it was a night shoot, and I had wrapped that morning. But I said, “I’m just going to stay here and be here for you.”

Talking about how her maternal instincts turned on for her onscreen daughter, the ‘Iris’ actress said, “It didn’t require an intimacy coordinator either because it was just kissing and tenderness in the car. But sometimes it’s very hard when you’re young to know how to have a conversation about intimacy in your own room, let alone in the workplace.”

Kate Winslet added, “ So I said, “I will say the things that you can’t actually make your mouth say. Just tell me.” And I actually ended up being in the trunk of the car, screwed up in a little ball, just so they weren’t alone in the car with two men who, by the way, are completely lovely, respectful, seasoned camera operators. But still, she was young and it was a potential trigger moment for her. I didn’t want for her to feel that way.”

Isn’t that just so sweet, motherly and professional of Kate Winslet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

