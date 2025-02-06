Johnny Depp, one of Hollywood’s biggest names, has been a crown champion of the movie industry since the 1990s. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, as expected from a superstar of his caliber, has dominated media headlines for textbook reasons—ranging from his alleged addictions and high-profile love life to his frequent collaborations with Tim Burton.

Beyond his silver screen ventures, Depp’s relationships and family also rouse curiosity. His daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, recently garnered wide recognition for her role in Nosferatu, and the less said about his ordeal with ex-wife Amber Heard, the better. However, not much is discussed about Depp’s parents — aside from his adoptive mother, which often goes unnoticed in public discourse.

Depp, just a month short of celebrating his 49th birthday, was adopted by LaDonna Harris, president and founder of Americans for Indian Opportunity. This made him an honorary member of the Comanche Nation-based family. The Oklahoma-based Native American tribe welcomed the Edward Scissorhands actor into their family after Harris and Depp met at her home in Albuquerque.

This unforeseen chain of events ensued while Depp was working on The Lone Ranger, in which he portrayed a Native American hero, Tonto. While his decision to take on the role elicited expected controversy—given the sensitive optics of a white man portraying an indigenous person—Depp has openly claimed in interviews that he considers himself part Native American thanks to his grandmother. His intestinal fortitude in embracing the role extended beyond the filming; he even named his rock band Tonto’s Giant Nuts after his character.

Interestingly, fate played its part when one of Harris’s cousins, who served as a cultural advisor on The Lone Ranger set in Albuquerque, facilitated their introduction. Harris, once a vice-presidential candidate in the 1980 general elections, shared her admiration for Depp’s heritage with her children, expressing her intention to adopt him during a Mother’s Day gathering.

Soon after their meeting, Mah Woo May, as Depp’s Comanche name reads, was ceremoniously adopted as Harris’ honorary son. Harris stated, “The chairman then recognized that adoption, which made him an honorary member of the Comanche Nation tribe.” However, it was later clarified that the Sleepy Hollow star’s honorary title remained within Harris’s family and did not extend to formal tribal membership.

While The Lone Ranger ultimately disappointed critics and audiences, marking one of the most cataclysmic turnarounds in box office history — with both its budget and box office haul nearing $250 million and losses up to $190 million for Disney — it did lead to Depp finding a new family, as well as deserved recognition to his heritage. Perhaps that, in itself, was the film’s true legacy.

