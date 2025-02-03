Johnny Depp locked down the fragrance deal that’ll make your jaw hit the floor. In 2023, Dior threw a massive $20 million+ at him to keep rocking Sauvage for the next three years. That’s not just a win—it’s a straight-up flex. In perspective, Robert Pattinson’s $12 million Dior Homme deal and Brad Pitt’s $7 million Chanel No. 5 pact are now the little leagues.

Dior stood by Depp when things got messy. Even after a U.K. court ruled against him in 2020 in his libel case against The Sun, the brand didn’t back down. While Hollywood distanced itself, Dior leaned in, keeping Depp as the face of its best-selling cologne despite public pressure. That gamble paid off. After he won his 2022 defamation trial against Amber Heard, Sauvage sales skyrocketed. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault credited Depp’s image as a key factor behind the cologne’s massive success.

Depp joined Dior in 2015, bringing his wild, rockstar persona to the Sauvage campaign. His ads never left the airwaves, even at the height of his legal battle. While most A-listers land fragrance deals worth around $2 million-$4 million a year, Depp’s 2023 contract blew them out of the water, securing his place as the highest-paid fragrance ambassador in history.

His Dior deal coincided with a significant comeback. He made a grand return to Cannes for Jeanne du Barry, where he played King Louis XV, attended a Dior dinner, and later traveled to London for a Jeff Beck tribute concert. He also stepped back behind the camera for Modi, his first directorial project in 25 years, featuring Riccardo Scamarcio and Al Pacino.

While Depp had lost out on a $22.5 million paycheck for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, his Dior contract proved that brands and fans were still on his side. With Sauvage reigning as a top-selling cologne, Dior’s faith in him became a billion-dollar bet.

