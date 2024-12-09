The only people who can drive you crazy one moment and make you laugh till your stomach hurts the next are your siblings. They’re our best friends, therapists, and sparring partners all rolled into one. Even The Office alum John Krasinski gets it. He even once shared how his childhood was full of love-hate moments with his brother. Well, siblings are the ones who know exactly how to push your buttons but will also be the first to stand by you when life gets tough. Honestly, where would we be without their perfect tease and unmatched loyalty?

John Krasinski Opens Up About His Relationship With Brother

Popularly known for his charming role as Jim Halpert on The Office, John Krasinski has his share of wild sibling tales from growing up in a big family. During an appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Krasinski hilariously recounted one such memory.

He admitted how, as an 8-year-old, he was playing with his G.I. Joe toys when his brother decided to pull a prank. Bringing along a friend to witness the spectacle, his brother began playfully roughhousing with him. But young Krasinski wasn’t about to take it lying down. Fueled by frustration and mischief, he grabbed a G.I. Joe toy and launched it at his brother with full force.

The actor humorously admitted, “I don’t strike often, but I strike big.” Looking back, Krasinski confessed he’s amazed they all survived their childhood antics, quipping, “I’m surprised we all survived one Thanksgiving.” He further shared, “I was playing G.I. Joe at the time, I was like 20, and I was maybe like eight, and I remember I was like, ‘I’m gonna grab a toy and just throw it at him.’”

Here’s when the story took a dramatic twist. Thinking he had grabbed a harmless toy truck to hurl at his brother, Krasinski picked up something more dangerous: a massive lawn dart known as a jart. In a split-second decision, the young Krasinski wiped off the dirt and lobbed it with gusto. He joked, “And I was like, ‘Oh, this will do—wipe off the dirt, be safe, throw.’”

John Krasinski Nearly Killed His Brother

John Krasinski further revealed that his lawn dart hit its target and landed on his brother’s head. What started as a reflective act turned into utter chaos. He recalled, “He goes screaming. And he is running through the lawn like this.”

Furthermore, he explained that his father, who is a doctor, arrived on the scene to find pure mayhem. As the actor explained, his brother was still in mid-chaos and yanked the dart out of his head. He said, “You see, this really could have hurt somebody.”

Years later, when they’d both grown up and left such antics behind, Krasinski immortalized the incident with a playful gift, a “lawn dart mounted on a plaque.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Son, Jack, Ditched The Spotlight For Humble Bartending Job At This Trendy Parisian Eatery?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News