Did you know that John Cena once lost 20 pounds after following Jackie Chan’s workout for a movie that they did together? Though Cena is known as an exceptional actor and a renowned wrestler, even he couldn’t handle the weight change that occurred after following the martial artist’s strict regime.

Cena was recently seen absolutely ripped in DCEU’s Suicide Squad spin-off series, Peacemaker, created by James Gunn. After a successful first season, talks about the second started and fans are waiting in hopes for it to come. Meanwhile, Cena is also making news because of his workout routines and diet.

It is obvious that the actor has a strict routine planned out which helps him stay in shape, but there was this one time when John Cena went through training with Jackie Chan for their movie and lost 20 pounds. While speaking with GQ, Cena said, “I did a movie with Jackie Chan about three to four years ago, and they could care less about how strong I was. They just wanted me to kick over my head, which was impossible.”

John Cena added, “I went over there to train with him for about three months, and they stretched me like taffy. I immediately lost 20 pounds, which was very difficult for me.” The actor then revealed that the workout sessions with Jackie Chan led him to fell into a “weird depression.” “It was like I’m losing everything that I worked on for 30 years!” he said.

However, in the end, the actor revealed that this led to a positive change in his life, and he began to begin to walk taller, have less pain, and make him more flexible. Cena further said that the experience changed his life in many ways while teaching him the value of keeping yourself healthy.

Ultimately it proved to be a good thing for John Cena to train with Jackie Chan. After all, the latter is known as one of the best action heroes.

