Jessica Alba is a force to be reckoned with. She is probably one of those people who turn whatever they touch into gold. First, she won several hearts with her acting and gave one hit after another. After starring in movies like Fantastic Four, The Eye, Mechanic and Sin City, in 2011, the star co-founded The Honest Company, which sells baby, personal and household products. The billionaire has done exceptionally well in all aspects of life, but she marked her foot in the industry on one condition – no on-screen n*dity.

The actress has a strict policy of not going n*ked on-screen, and she has even mentioned it in her contract. She once explained the reason, and it’s too sweet.

Whether it was Valentine’s Day or Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, if one tries to remember, they would never recall Jessica Alba stripping down n*ked or doing an explicit s*x scene. That’s because she has made it an official clause that she would not appear n*de on-screen. While talking to Glamour once about the same, she said, “I don’t want my grandparents to see my b**bs. That’s it. It would be weird at Christmas.”

She further added that all the movies that she had done did not require any explicit scenes. Jessica Alba continued, “And, I mean, really, if you look at the movies I have done, getting n*ked would never ‘elevate’ the picture.” The Mechanic: Resurrection actress once also appeared on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast and explained why she found getting intimate with someone on-screen was gross.

“It’s disgusting most of the time because they’re usually a stranger. When you’re choosing to want to be with someone in that way, it’s very intimate, like, you’re breathing on someone. And it’s all there, and you’re like, smelling the skin…You want to choose who you’re doing that with, and you got to really, kind of like, pretend,” Alba added.

Let us know what you think of Jessica Alba’s clause and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

