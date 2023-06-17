Jeremy Renner is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, who solidified his status as a versatile actor through his portrayal of Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including “The Avengers” series. While he’s an accomplished actor, he has been embroiled in a few controversies.

Back in 2012, the actor made headlines and got into a bar fight in Thailand. Reportedly, he nearly found himself in the middle of a brutal bar brawl when six staffers of the resort town’s Rachada Pub attacked his party, with one of the attackers horrifically wielding a homemade rotor axe during the fight.

According to the Phuket Gazette, Jeremy Renner was travelling in a party of six: in addition to another man and two women, he was also accompanied by a driver and the general manager of the Sri Panwa Resort, Vorasit Issara.

Around 4:30 a.m., a fight is said to have started when Vorasit Issara dropped a glass on the floor of the pub, their third stop for the evening. No other information was given, including any earlier incidents or altercations that may have preceded the fight, but it is believed that a verbal quarrel preceded the action and eventually developed into a melee, prompting six bar staff members, whose ages ranged from 18 to 33, to rush the party.

Numerous clubs, cutting implements, and a makeshift axe built from a motorbike brake rotor were among the weapons seized by authorities. Issara sustained the most serious wounds in the melee after being stabbed in the stomach by Suchart “Ball” Palae, 26, and having an axe thrust into his neck by Nareubate “Ko” Tednok, 18. This led many to worry whether Jeremy Renner also sustained injuries.

Issara was undergoing treatment for significant stomach wounds, partially severed neck tendons, and body bruises, according to the Phuket City Police detectives who attended the news conference with the six attackers. Since then, all six guys have admitted to the assault and have been accused of trying to kill someone.

After the report made headlines in 2012, Jeremy Renner’s rep issued a statement to E! News confirming that “He was at the bar when the fight broke out, and he exited,” adding that he was “not injured” and “not involved” in the attack. When the news broke out, the actor was working on the Bourne franchise film in Manila.

