Jeremy Renner’s name surfaced in the media more for his personal controversies rather than his professional endeavours. After achieving success being a Marvel superhero, Hawkeye, Renner became a name that everyone knew. For the unversed, Jeremy had tied the knot with Sonni Pacheco in 2014. However, within a year, their marriage started to fall apart, and in 2015 they parted ways.

And with the divorce, it stirred up quite a lot of blame games. While Pacheco accused Renner of physical abuse, on the other hand, the actor accused his ex-wife of being ‘s*x obsessed’. Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco have a daughter Ava, and after their divorce, they had joint custody of their daughter. But soon after, Sonni wanted to own her daughter’s sole custody and wanted to monitor Renner’s visits with Ava. Then back in 2019, Renner had filed for sole custody of his daughter, describing his ex-partner as a “gate-keeping bully who is using the child as a commodity and pawn in her struggle to control Respondent [Renner].” As per a report in TMZ, Jeremy Renner had even accused his ex-wife of being “s*x obsessed” and even alleged that she used to send n*de photos of him to the custody evaluator.

Earlier, there were reports stating Renner’s alleged history of substance abuse and wild partying. After this report surfaced, a spokesperson of Jeremy Renner told Entertainment Tonight, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Well, this whole blame game of he-said and she-said is kind of never-ending. Did you know about this? Let us know in the comments.

