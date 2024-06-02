Jennifer Lawrence is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood who has achieved a lot at a young age, including an Oscar. Actors always want to do something new and exciting on screen, and JLaw is no different. When she loses some roles, the actress gets upset and moves on, but there was one role in a Johnny Depp starrer movie that she did not get, and Lawrence was devastated by it. Keep scrolling for more.

JLaw gained recognition with The Hunger Games and earned the Oscar award for the Silver Linings Playbook. She has appeared in different genres of movies throughout the years. Meanwhile, Depp is the master of quirky roles, from Pirates of the Caribbean’s Captain Jack Sparrow to Alice in Wonderland’s Mad Hatter. He is also one of the actors who frequently collaborated with Tim Burton. Before the Amber Heard fiasco, he was at the peak of his career and one of the highest-paid actors.

Johnny Depp is a brand with innumerable fans worldwide. His popularity was evident when he reportedly took home 50 million pounds for his seven-minute role in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland. For the uninitiated, that movie also featured Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, and Mia Wasikowska in crucial roles. In her appearance on the Howard Stern radio show, Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she auditioned for the movie for Mia’s part and failed to get it.

Jennifer Lawrence said, “Emma Stone and I had this conversation once ’cause we used to always audition for the same thing, which now seems silly because our careers are so different.” The X-Men actress continued, “She got one thing that I was dying for, but the one thing that really killed me, the only time I’ve ever been truly devastated by losing an audition — because most of the time you’re like, ‘Eh, wasn’t meant to be,’ move on, what can you do? — was Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.”

Jennifer Lawrence admitted, “That one devastated me.” However, she acknowledged that Mia Wasikowska was “perfect and amazing” for the movie, which also starred Johnny Depp. JLaw concluded, “I couldn’t have had a British accent.”

Mia Wasikowska played the titular part of Alice in Wonderland. The film also had a sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass. The first part was released in 2010, and it earned a staggering $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

