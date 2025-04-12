Jennifer Lawrence went through hell, and she wasn’t being dramatic about it. While promoting Don’t Look Up, she revealed that filming one scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet was “absolute misery.” That wasn’t just an offhand remark. It summed up what she called “the most annoying day in my life.”

The chaos unfolded inside a car, of all places. Lawrence, DiCaprio, and Chalamet had to shoot a quiet little scene, just the three of them in character, driving and chatting. But instead of a smooth ride, it turned into a patience-testing experience for her. As she recalled on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “It was hell.”

DiCaprio had handpicked the song playing during the scene and wouldn’t stop explaining its meaning. Chalamet, on the other hand, brought a different kind of energy. “Timothée was just excited to be out of the house,” Lawrence said. “I think it was, like, his first scene.” The combo? Too much for a Monday. “They drove me crazy that day,” she added, laughing through the memory.

The scene itself seemed simple. DiCaprio’s character, Dr. Randall Mindy, explained a song on the radio while driving. Lawrence’s Kate Dibiasky and Chalamet’s Yule sat beside him. But behind the camera? Lawrence was counting the minutes.

The irony? Don’t Look Up dealt with a bigger crisis, a planet-killing comet heading for Earth. It followed scientists trying to warn a disbelieving world, only to be silenced by political nonsense and media distractions. Lawrence and DiCaprio led the charge, while Adam McKay packed the cast with A-listers: Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, and Kid Cudi, to name just a few.

McKay’s script leaned hard into satire. He spun real-world anxiety into a movie that was absurd enough to sting. Critics called it sharp. Others found it chaotic. Either way, it got people talking, and that was the point.

Lawrence, fresh off a hiatus, jumped back in full force with the Netflix satire. Her performance brought urgency, sarcasm, and plenty of F-bombs. DiCaprio played the anxious scientist with a media arc. Chalamet popped up later in the film, adding a streetwise softness to the mix. That particular car scene may have been “hell” for Lawrence, but it helped round out the weird tension the film thrived on.

Don’t Look Up landed right on time for award season. With McKay already an Oscar winner for The Big Short, the film rode into the race with buzz. It touched nerves on climate change, pandemic politics, and society’s obsession with celebrity over science. Some critics questioned whether the comedy angle dulled its impact, but Lawrence’s pain, both onscreen and in that car, certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

She survived that day in “hell,” wrapped the scene, and delivered a film that hit harder than most expected.

