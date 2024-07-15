Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to feuding with celebrities. The intrepid actress has butted heads with Chloe Sevigny, Jared Leto and even called Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent a disparaging name. However, none of her feuds have come close to her butting heads with Fashion Police alum Joan Rivers.

In November 2013, Jennifer Lawrence became embroiled in a high-profile dispute with Joan Rivers after blasting the comedian’s “Fashion Police” series. During a 40-minute interview as part of her The Hunger Games: Catching Fire promo tour, Lawrence called out Joan Rivers’ hit show Fashion Police after an audience member posed a question about body positivity.

At the time, Lawrence said shows like Fashion Police encouraged body shaming. She said, “Shows like the Fashion Police, and things like that, are just showing these generations of young people to judge people based on things that — they put values in all the things that are wrong.”

She added that Joan Rivers’s show had fostered a toxic environment where calling people “’ugly” or “fat” is deemed entertainment. She said, “They call it ‘fun’ and ‘Welcome to the real world,’ and it’s like, that shouldn’t be the real world… It’s disappointing that the media keeps it alive and fuels that fire.”

In response, Rivers took to Twitter and ripped into Lawrence, writing, “It’s funny how Jennifer Lawrence loved [the show] during Awards Season when we were complimenting her every single week.” Rivers added, “WAIT! It just dawned on me why Jennifer Lawrence fell on her way up to the stage to get her Oscar. She tripped over her own arrogance.”

In a Page Six interview, the comedian again blasted Lawrence for her hypocrisy, saying, “I love that she’s telling everyone how wrong it is to worry about retouching and body image, and meanwhile, she has been touched up more than a choir boy at the Vatican.”

After Joan Rivers Passed away, in a 2015 interview reported by Female First, Jennifer disputed the idea that she and Joan would have continued to argue if they had met in person, noting she respected the comedian.

