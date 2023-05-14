Everyone has different kinds of addiction, and as we grow older, we realise it’s worth changing a few habits for our betterment. Jennifer Aniston, back in the day, had caffeine and cigarettes addiction which she, over the years, had overcome with the help of yoga, but it did cause a problem for her co-stars, including Alec Baldwin, who once allegedly confessed that it was painful to kiss her on the sets of 30 Rock. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jennifer is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and rose to fame with her character of Rachel in the sitcom Friends. And for those who don’t know, she appeared in the episode titled, ‘The One With The Cast of Night Court,’ in the Alec starrer show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to ScreenRant, Jennifer Aniston’s caffeine and cigarette addiction didn’t go well with her co-stars, who struggled with her breath, including Jason Bateman. He allegedly had to stop a kissing scene because of her coffee breath once, as reported by CheatSheet.

Later in an interview with HuffPost, Alec Baldwin spoke about kissing Jennifer Aniston passionately in a 30 Rock episode and said, “It was painful. I mean, every man who’s had to make out with her in TV and movies — I don’t know how they do it.”

Now it was unclear if he struggled due to her alleged caffeine breath or if there was something else to it. Guess we will never know the truth.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston’s caffeine and cigarette addiction back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Office Fame Steve Carell Took Ricky Gervais’ Emmy But Was Brutally Trolled The Next Year: “I Made You, What You’re”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News