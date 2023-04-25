Jennifer Aniston is a massive name in the West and rose to fame with her character of ‘Rachel’ in the sitcom show Friends. The actress is currently making headlines as she was spotted having dinner with her ex-husband Justin Theroux last night, and their pictures are going viral on social media. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Jennifer trolled her Friends co-star David Schwimmer for taking a selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on her official Instagram handle. Scroll below to take a look.

While fans loved Jen and David’s on-screen chemistry, something was brewing off-screen. During the Friends reunion episode, they both accepted their liking towards each other and revealed about having a crush on one another.

Now talking about Jennifer Aniston trolling David Schwimmer, the actress shared a picture of her co-star with singer Justin Bieber and his wife and model Hailey Bieber. She put out many other images along with David’s selfie on Instagram with a caption that read, “Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you ❤️⁣Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – @_schwim_’s face says it all ☺️ … The legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows 💞🥰”

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston never misses an opportunity to troll her friends on social media. She’s still very tight with the cast of the show Friends and often gives a sneak peek into their hangouts on her Instagram handle.

What are your thoughts on Jen trolling David Schwimmer for his picture with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber? Tell us in the space below.

