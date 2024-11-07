Jake Gyllenhaal once shared a tasty behind-the-scenes nugget that will make people’s tongues wag: he talked about filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal revealed what made the intimate scenes of The Good Girl so painful and strangely mechanical.

Gyllenhaal, who was just 22 then, admitted that working alongside Aniston wasn’t a walk in the park. “Oh yeah, it was torture,” he laughed. But wait—before you start picturing a melodramatic Hollywood saga, he quickly added, “It was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both.” Sounds like the perfect storm of Hollywood awkwardness!

Why the agony, you ask? Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that love scenes aren’t precisely the steamy escapades they appear to be. “Weirdly, love scenes are awkward,” he said. “There are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn’t turn me on.” It’s a bit like choreographing a dance, minus the romance.

But here’s where it gets even more interesting. Gyllenhaal spilled that Aniston, ever the professional, suggested using a “pillow technique” to make things less intimate between them. “The pillow technique was used,” he confirmed. “That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie.” Talk about a pro move!

For the unversed, the pillow technique creates an illusion between two actors filming a love scene without actual physical intimacy.

So, what’s Gyllenhaal’s take on Jennifer Aniston now, almost 20 years later? Despite his admission of having a crush on her, Friends alone did not sway the actor. “Not so much Friends, but kind of her personality from afar,” he clarified. Looks like Gyllenhaal’s admiration for Aniston was all about her charm and not just her on-screen antics.

In conclusion, filming those love scenes was a bit of a spectacle, thanks to Gyllenhaal’s candid reflections and Aniston’s thoughtful pillow suggestion. Sometimes, the reality of movie-making is genuinely a far cry from the romance we see on screen.

What Was the Film ‘The Good Girl’ About?

The Good Girl is a 2002 independent drama film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston in lead roles. The movie follows 30-year-old Justine Last (Aniston), a disgruntled woman caught in a rut with her pot-loving husband, Phil.

Justine’s ordinary life drastically changes when she begins seeing Holden (Gyllenhaal), the cashier she works for in her retail job. Holden meets a horrible end during a tense standoff that soon devolves into chaos following their covert rendezvous. Justine struggles with the consequences of her choices and a positive pregnancy test as tensions grow.

Ultimately, Justine’s life returns to its comfortable routine as Phil brings their child home and appears happy. A whirlwind of drama and despair, the film explores the complexity of betrayal and inner agony.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did You Know Jennifer Aniston Had A Crush On Keanu Reeves?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News