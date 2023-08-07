When we talk about Robert Downey Jr, people today associate him with one of the greatest superheroes onscreen – MCU’s Iron Man. But before RDJ bagged this life-altering role, he was mainly in the news owing to his drug and substance abuse. And today, we tell you of the time he was fired from a show that won him a Golden Globe Best Supporting Actor award. In case you don’t know which show we are discussing, it is Ally McBeal.

The Fox sitcom – legal comedy-drama television series, saw him essay the part of Larry Paul, Calista Flockhart’s Ally’s boyfriend. He was credited as a main cast member in season 4 of the show and then as a guest in its final season. Scroll below to know why he was fired from the show.

As reported by The Washington Post, Robert Downey Jr was fired from the Fox sitcom Ally McBeal on April 25, 2001. According to the article, the ‘Iron Man’ actor was removed from his recurring role in the Calista Flockhart-led legal comedy-drama hours after he was arrested for being under the influence of drugs during an investigation.

Talking about the incident, spokesman Alan Nierob said Robert Downey Jr – whose career has been affected several times due to rehab and prison time, had voluntarily checked himself into an undisclosed treatment facility shortly after his then-last release from jail. While Alan has no other details, he added, “Obviously, he is working hard at his sobriety and his rehabilitation.”

Talking about having to fire the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ actor after he was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of an undisclosed ‘stimulant’, the show’s producer David E. Kelley said, “We are wrapping up the stories on the final few episodes of Ally McBeal for the season without him.”

Robert Downey Jr’s legal woes date to 1996 when he was stopped for speeding, and authorities found cocaine, heroin and a pistol in his vehicle. He is now regarded as one of the best actors due to his impressive career.

