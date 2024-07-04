Ingo Rademacher appeared on the Longest-running soap opera, General Hospital, for 25 years. The star who portrayed Jasper “Jax” Jacks on and off from January 31, 1996, to November 22, 2021, was fired from the show in 2021 after raising public objections to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Before he was fired from the role, the actor triggered a backlash from his fellow castmates over a seemingly transphobic post that perhaps sealed the deal on his shocking exit.

Ingo Rademacher, aka Jasper “Jax” Jacks, was part of fans’ lives for 25 years. Despite leaving the show multiple times between 1996 and 2021, he had a devoted fan base who always rooted for him against his rivalry with Port Charles mob boss Sonny Corinthos. Ingo Rademacher, aka Jasper Jacks, was also a welcome sight on Port Charles.

However, in 2021, reports emerged that Rademacher was on the outs with several Port Charles casemates over a controversial tweet that was deemed transphobic.

In the tweet, the former Hospital star misgendered Rachel Levine, who is transgender and was sworn in as an admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. In the tweet, Tadamacher called Levine a “dude” and said it’s not “OK to call a transgender an empowered woman because where does that leave women?”

Shortly after, several GH cast members called out Rademacher, including Cassnadra James, a Transgender woman. On Twitter, James began by stating that she was aware of the “transphobic post” shared by a “fellow General Hospital actor.”

While James did not name Rademacher, she added, “Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.”

GH veteran Nancy Lee Grahn called out Ingo Rademacher in her tweet, saying, “The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the # GH cast. Transphobia and misgendering are disgusting and should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting.”

Shortly after Ingo Rademacher posted a three-minute video, Rademacher insisted he was not transphobic and apologized for his previous post to Cassandra James.

