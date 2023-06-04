The Harry Potter films have been an important part of our childhoods and its actors – ‘Harry’ Daniel Radcliffe, ‘Ron Weasley’ Rupert Grint and ‘Hermione Granger’ Emma Watson, gave us some of the best friendship goals. Well, their on-screen friendship isn’t the only thing you should see – their off-screen comradeship is even more beautiful.

Over the course of making the 8 Harry Potter films, the trio shared an amazing bond, and this can be seen from the pranks they pulled on each other. Now, we have come across an old interview of Daniel wherein he recalled Emma making teary.

As per a fandomwire report, on one April 1st, Emma Watson decided to prank her Harry Potter co-stars and almost made Daniel Radcliffe cry in the process. Reportedly, Watson had decided to pull a classic Aprils Fool’s prank on Radcliffe regarding his favourite music band – and although it was supposed to be a harmless little joke, it turned out to make the ‘Now You Can See Me 2’ actor almost cry.

In a past interview, Daniel Radcliffe recalled the incident saying, “Emma Watson, when I was like 14, told me that one of my favourite bands had broken up. It was like, really early in the morning so I hadn’t even got that it was April 1st yet… I was a fan of this band called the Libertines, who were very fractious and they might have broken up at any point.” The Libertines is an English rock band that was formed in 1997. They split in 2004 before reuniting in 2010.

He continued, “And she came in and went, ‘It’s happened, it’s finally happened.’ But she just had to immediately say, ‘No, no, no, it’s a joke, it’s April Fool’s’, because I didn’t cry, but my face was like, ashen… My lip quivered, definitely.”

It seems like Emma Watson couldn’t handle hurting Daniel Radcliffe – even if it was just a simple April Fool’s prank.

