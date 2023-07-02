Henry Cavill has gradually become one of the most controversial actors of 2023, and it’s only been a little more than half a year! Ever since he was replaced in Witcher and as Superman, the rumour mills have been running wild. While a few birdies have talked about his allegedly toxic behaviours towards his co-stars, some have questioned his relevance. Whatever be the case, one thing is for sure, the actor is responsible for doing weird stuff in life that can shock anyone. In case you need proof, scroll on.

During his appearance on a talk show once, Henry shared the craziest story where he ended up n*ked in a hotel, peed from the roof and scandalised everyone.

Superman can jump off the roof and fly in the air. But Henry Cavill? He can take a piss from the roof while being stark-n*ked! During his appearance on Late Night, he told Seth Meyer about a time in a hotel when he had dinner and drinks and went off to bed. He said, “I passed out a bit jetlagged, and I woke up to the sound of my door closing in my hotel room. Of course, I then realized that I was on the outside of my door—and I had no clothes on.” He confused the main door in his room with the bathroom door and walked out n*ked.

“I got out the right-hand side of the bed and just went straight for the first door I saw and woke up completely n*ked in the hallway. Being n*ked in the hallway is a pretty big problem, but I needed to pee, and I was desperately thinking, ‘Where am I going to pee?’ N*ked and peeing in a hotel hallway is pretty bad,” Henry Cavill said.

He tried finding a place to find relief and spotted a fire exit. The Witcher actor went to the roof thinking there would be a bathroom, but it was in the middle of the night, and everything was closed. So, he “just peed off the top of the hotel,” and while talking about it, he said, “I felt like a little boy again. Then it dawned on me that I hadn’t quite solved the problem because I was locked outside my hotel room n*ked—and on the roof now.”

The Man Of Steel actor went to the reception – n*ked – and asked for his room keys. He was escorted back to his room, and obviously, the walk of shame embarrassed the hell out of him. “I didn’t sleep for the rest of that night, and I was pretty sure I was going to have been caught on camera and lost the job. I now put chairs up against the doors of every hotel I sleep in,” Henry Cavill concluded.

Let us know what you think of this shocking story, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

