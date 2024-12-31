While the two of them are quite happy and settled into their six-year marriage, Hailey and Justin Bieber had to wade through a really hard first year. The model and the pop star faced a lot of scrutiny for their relationship, which only intensified with crazy hate and conspiracy theories after their wedding. To add to it, Hailey was only 22 years old when they tied the knot.

Understanding marriage while dealing with health issues and battling the unnecessary hate train was an uphill task, but they successfully did it and are happier than ever. Hailey and Justin even welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, this year. Here’s what the Rhode founder revealed about the difficulties they faced during that tough first year of marriage.

When Hailey Bieber Opened Up About Hard First Year Of Marriage With Justin Bieber

During a 2020 cover interview with Elle, Hailey opened up about how they navigated their relationship and why they waited over a year after their courthouse marriage to host their wedding ceremony. She revealed, “When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together. I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful.” To add to it, Justin also had a health scare during that time.

Hailey disclosed, “He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis. She then continued that it was hard because the outside noise was “super mean and judgmental” making disrespectful assumptions claiming that Justin looked like he was on drugs and discussing how unhealthy he looked at that time.

Hailey Bieber On Navigating Marriage & Justin’s Health Crisis

“It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on,” he stated and added that due to going through all of that, the wedding ceremony did not fit into the scheme of things at that time. Which is why they waited a year for the ceremony. It was already hard to navigate the concept of marriage as two young people.

The health scares and the hate only amplified the already harsh situation. Hailey said that they “went straight into figuring out the hard stuff.” Talking about the health issues and not having a clear picture of what Justin was suffering from was hard. “When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks,” she concluded about that really testing time of their lives.

