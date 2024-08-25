In 2021, several General Hospital stars were involved in off-screen drama after Maurice Benard and Ingo Rademacher mocked Nancy Lee Grahn’ in a video. After the clip came to Grahn’s attention, she threatened the duo saying she will address the matter through “proper channels” and noted that she found their actions “Reprehensible.”

Maurice Bernard and Ingo Rademacher’s characters, Sonny and Jax, were sworn enemies in General Hospital. However, off-screen, they are close friends. Their bond was evident in a 2021 livestream chat that was slammed by show fans on social media.

According to TV Showcase, in the clip, Rademacher said he’s “about to go work with my friend” before aiming the camera at a nearby television set. When Maurice Benard asked for a closer look, saying, “Let me see who it is,” Rademacher pointed to their co-star Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis on the soap. An amused Benard then said, “Oh, I’m sorry, man,” before both men began laughing at the joke.

Fans were outraged over both men seemingly mocking Grahn, who had previously blocked Ingo Rademacher on Twitter for referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.” In fact, Grahn had slammed Rademacher several times over his political beliefs that didn’t align with hers.

After Nancy Lee Grahn was made aware of the video, she took to X and slammed her co-stars, writing, “To be clear, I find this reprehensible.”

She then threatened them, adding, “I will address this in an appropriate manner through proper channels, and I expect full accountability.”

Shortly after, Maurice Benard apologized for the video, saying, “I want to say I got a hold of Nancy. She gave me her feelings, and I gave her mine. I respect Nancy a great deal, and I apologize if I offended anyone.”

Meanwhile, Ingo Rademacher was fired from General Hospital for refusing to get vaccinated.

