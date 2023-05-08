Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars. The former WWE wrestler enjoys a loyal fan army, and is known for his stellar performances not only as a wrestler but also as an actor. His journey has inspired many of his contemporaries, however, do you know had to initially struggle a lot to make a name for himself. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Rock’s jealous rivals allegedly used to put p** in his lunchbox to break his confidence. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Johnson is among one of the most followed celebrities on social media and his fans admire him for his undying passion for his work. However, when he started off, he had to face a lot of difficulties, especially from his rivalries. Interestingly, The Rock handled them with a lot of grace and proved higher you go, the calmer you become.

Once Mark Henry appeared for an interview on Busted Open Radio and revealed that he and The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson, had their locker right next to each other. Talking about the incident of how Johnson was pulled down by his rivalries, and revealed, “I came in and saw people laughing and giggling and running away from where our lockers were. I saw his box was open. I grabbed the box and was going to close it, and I looked in it, and there was s**t in it.

“Somebody s**t in his food box, so of course, I have to dispose of this and tell him, ‘Hey man, don’t leave your food in here’. They were envious of us new guys coming in.”

Well, even after facing a lot of setbacks, Dwayne Johnson went on to become one of the most celebrated wrestlers, and he still receives a lot of love from WWE maniacs. In the year 2004, he went on to become an actor and left the audience impressed with his phenomenal acting skills.

