Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest entertainers in the showbiz industry, as he is also considered one of the most expensive celebrities globally. While he has been a part of the biggest movie franchises, he has proved his capabilities as an actor. However, it would be too much for him to claim to be better than the Oscar-winner Heath Ledger, as the actor once claimed to be.

Unfortunately, Heath Ledger is no more in the world, but his presence is still felt as his acting work is still a benchmark for many actors. Post his demise, he was also honoured posthumously with the coveted Academy Award in the Best Supporting Act category. However, his peer, The Rock, once revealed that he felt he was someone more deserving of the award.

During an old conversation with Bleacher Report, Dwayne Johnson took a funny jab at the late Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance. When asked how he felt about Heath Ledger winning the Oscar for his role in The Dark Knight back then, The Rock jokingly said he should have won the award. ”First of all, let that man rest in peace. I have tons of respect for him, and he gave a stellar performance, but I think I should have won that,” said the actor.

As Dwayne Johnson made a shocking claim despite being an ardent admirer of the legendary actor, the interviewer wanted to know if his character was worth an Oscar. In a joking tone, the Black Adam star added, “No roody poo, the Rock gave a performance in which he was Walking Tall, I’m talking about my supporting actor role on Hannah Montana.”

However, on various occasions, The Rock has claimed how he has worked to satisfy the audiences as he has an audience-first philosophy. He believed that viewers spend their hard-earned money to watch movies in theatres, which is why he holds himself accountable to them first.

