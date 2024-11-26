Hold up—Don Johnson, the coolest dad ever, never watched his daughter, Dakota, in Fifty Shades of Grey. Seriously. In a candid chat, Don kept it honest: “I would never see that. I wouldn’t see that even if she wasn’t in it. It’s not my kind of thing.” No surprise there—he’s got the ultimate “dad energy,” especially when watching his daughter get intimately tied up in the Red Room. That’s a no-go zone for Don. As he puts it, “As a father, there are certain images you don’t need in your head. I know it’s pretend and make-believe, but you know?” Yeah, we get it, Don.

But here’s the kicker—this wasn’t a random Hollywood dad reaction. Don admits he was surprised when Dakota decided to ditch college to chase her acting dream. “When Dakota was about to graduate high school, I went to her and said, ‘Okay, so what are we thinking about colleges here?’” he remembers. “And she said, ‘I’m not going to college. I’m going to be an actress.’ And I went, ‘Well, that’s very interesting because I’ve never seen you take an acting class. I’ve never seen you do a play.’” Can you imagine? Don thought Dakota was living that teenage dream, not secretly observing Mom and Dad like a silent-acting ninja.

Dakota wasn’t just going rogue—she had a secret master plan. “Little did I know, Dakota was in the background watching Mom and Dad all those years,” Don revealed. “She was learning her craft. And I’ll be damned if she didn’t learn it, maybe even better than mom and dad. She’s extraordinary.” Ouch. Shade is thrown at Mom and Dad in the best way possible. Dakota took those family lessons and ran with them straight to superstardom.

But expect Dakota to wait to appear on Don’s new ABC drama Blood and Oil anytime soon. Don joked that she’s busy—and her paycheck probably needs its zip code. “Want to pay Dakota’s fee? I think I’m still a trustee; we might be able to make a deal,” Don quipped, clearly still the witty dad we all need.

So, while Don Johnson might not be tuning into Fifty Shades (and who can blame him?), he’s got nothing but love and admiration for his daughter’s career. Dakota might be out here taking Hollywood by storm, but Don’s still over here avoiding certain awkward family moments and throwing in dad jokes where he can. Classic.

